Three teenagers of a Chennai school drown in Pune dam

A police officer informed today that three teenagers of a Chennai school got drowned in a village dam in Pune, students had come here on a summer camp in Mulshi taluka.

Police said the body of one victim was recovered, while search continues for the remaining two missing boys. These students were part of a team of around 20 boys from ECS Matriculation School, Chennai, who arrived here for the summer camp in Mulshi taluka, along with four teachers.

According to Pune Rural Control, the drowning incident took place on Wednesday in a small village dam of Katarbhadak. The group from Chennai with the children aged between 13-16 was attending a week-long vacation camp at the Jackukine School of Thought.

It was after completing the first day’s activities that the children went to the dam and stepped in for a swim, when the tragedy struck. The Pune Police have identified the victims as: Danish Raja, Santosh K., and Sarvanna, all aged 13.

Late on Wednesday the search teams recovered the body of Danish Raja and the hunt was resumed on Thursday to trace out the other two. Parents of the deceased students has been informed and were expected to reach here later. A police team, village divers and others are engaged in the search operation.