Throw out the dictatorial, undemocratic regime of Modi: Kejriwal

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Arvind Kejriwal
We all have to be participants in reducing pollution: Kejriwal

The Chief Minister of New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today said that it was time to throw out the “dictatorial and undemocratic regime” of the Modi government.

In a tweet he said that people should not forget what Modi’s political opponents faced during the last five years.

On January 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 14 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the residences of a female IAS officer, a Samajwadi Party leader and a Bahujan Samaj Party member, in connection with its probe into a case of illegal sand mining.

The CBI has raided the residence and office of Delhi government ministers several times since they came to power in 2015.

Politics News,Politics Breaking News,Region News,Region Breaking News,, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi CM Kejriwal, Modi Government

The Chief Minister of New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today said that it was time to throw out the “dictatorial and undemocratic regime” of the Modi government. In a tweet he said that people should not forget what Modi’s political opponents…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH