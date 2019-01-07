Throw out the dictatorial, undemocratic regime of Modi: Kejriwal

The Chief Minister of New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today said that it was time to throw out the “dictatorial and undemocratic regime” of the Modi government.

In a tweet he said that people should not forget what Modi’s political opponents faced during the last five years.

In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI on @yadavakhilesh is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi's political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial & undemocratic regime — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 7, 2019

On January 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 14 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the residences of a female IAS officer, a Samajwadi Party leader and a Bahujan Samaj Party member, in connection with its probe into a case of illegal sand mining.

The CBI has raided the residence and office of Delhi government ministers several times since they came to power in 2015.