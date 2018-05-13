Thundershowers expected ahead in Himachal

Shimla: The Met Office today gave information that the hills of Himachal Pradesh will get more thunderstorms accompanying squalls for the next two days. Talking to media government spokesman said that an advisory was issued to avoid travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts as chances of snow and rain are high over the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office in Shimla, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with…

Talking to media government spokesman said that an advisory was issued to avoid travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts as chances of snow and rain are high over the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office in Shimla, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with a speed of 50-70 km per hour are likely at some places in the state till Tuesday. Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw 3.6 mm of rain, while it was 5 mm in Keylong in lahaul-Spiti district.

However, Shimla experienced only mild rain, while Manali, Dharamsala and Palampur towns received 8.2 mm, 6.6 mm and 12.9 mm of rain, respectively. Shimla recorded a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celsius, while it was seven degrees in Kalpa, 16.4 degrees in Dharamsala, 10 degrees in Manali and 12.7 degrees in Dalhousie, which had mild rains.