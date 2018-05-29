Thunderstorm kills nine in Uttar Pradesh

As per the information given by the official, as many as nine people lost their lives while more than five others got injured in a thunderstorm that struck some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Of the nine victims, five were from Unnao district. They were struck by lightning on Monday night, the Relief Commissioner official said. The other four deaths were reported from Rae Bareli and Kanpur rural. Official talking to media stated: "Concerned district magistrates have been asked to ensure…

Of the nine victims, five were from Unnao district. They were struck by lightning on Monday night, the Relief Commissioner official said. The other four deaths were reported from Rae Bareli and Kanpur rural.

Official talking to media stated: “Concerned district magistrates have been asked to ensure prompt relief and see to it that the financial assistance to the injured and the victims’ families get compensation in 24 hours.”

The Regional Met Office has predicted muggy weather and dust storms in some parts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. There has been rains in some parts of the state as well.