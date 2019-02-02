Tiger Shroff heaps praise on Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey

Actor Tiger Shroff has praised his “Student of The Year 2′ co-actresses Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Tiger was present at the “Are You Coming” song launched there he said that the girls are so “talented” and “prepared” that he never felt he was working with two newcomers.

Tara and Ananya are making their Hindi film debut in SOTY2, opposite Tiger, who said it was fun experience working in the film.

“Especially because it’s very light and I am playing a different kind of character. It’s very out of my zone but I had a lot of fun.

“As far as the two newcomers are concerned, I think both are very talented and prepared so I didn’t feel like I was working with newcomers,” he said.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their Hindi film debut with “Student of The Year’ in 2012 and it was a box-office hit.

“I think pressure is on because we have to carry forward the franchise,” he added.