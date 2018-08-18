Time for our leaders to demonstrate core Congress values of service: Rahul

New Delhi: Urging the Congress Party leaders and workers to help the people stuck in Kerala flood, Party President Rahul Gandhi said that it is the time for our leaders and workers to demonstrate the core Congress value of service and love.

Rahul tweeted, “Across Kerala & now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers & leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service & love. Please focus all our resources & people to help those in need (sic).”

Kerala has been severely hit by monsoon rains and rivers and dam reservoirs are overflowing, inundating a large part of the southern state.

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a severe blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.