Time to get ready for next blockbuster, Mission #Toilet 2: Akshay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who will next seen in the movie ‘Gold’, said that it is his time to get ready for next blockbuster and termed it as mission ‘#Toilet 2’.

“Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster — Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh (The whole country will change this time)! Coming soon,” Akshay tweeted on Saturday.

The actor also shared a short video in which he said: “Toilet toh bana liya, par katha abhi bhi baaki hai. Main aa raha hun leke ‘Toilet’ part 2 bahut jald. (We made toilet, but the story is not over. I am coming soon with ‘Toilet’ part 2.”

The actor didn’t share any more detail about the project.

“Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, has ably demonstrated how a film can transcend demographic and language barriers.

A movie told through the story of a woman fighting for her hygiene rights, Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha” is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who delivered a strong message with a subtle punch.