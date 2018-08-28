Tips for IELTS preparation

There are several tests and barriers that you will have to keep in mind if you are looking forward to study abroad. Alongside your application, the visa, and examinations like the SAT, the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is an essential requirement for this dream.

Over 10,000 institutes of higher learning in English-speaking countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand use your score in this exam as evidence of your proficiency in English.

Getting a good score lets the institution you’re applying to know how good your language skills are, which is useful in helping them choose. Not doing well in this exam could mean being rejected. As a student with hopes and dreams, you don’t want to mess this opportunity up.