TN gutka scam: Money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate today mentioned that it has registered a money laundering case against unnamed government officials in Tamil Nadu’s gutka scam.

“We have registered a case against unnamed officials of the central government and Tamil Nadu government under the sections of Prevention of Money laundering Act,” An ED official told IANS requesting anonymity.

The case was registered late on Friday. The financial probe agency has filed the FIR on the basis of the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May on the orders of the Madras High Court.

The Income Tax Department had two years ago recovered documents from a gutka manufacturer, in which alleged bribes to the tune of Rs 39.31 crore was mentioned to have been paid to several people.

The official also said that the agency would be writing to the CBI and the IT department to share the copies of the documents that it has recovered till date.