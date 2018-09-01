To remain on screens for long time, one should be good actor: Nishant Malkani

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nishant Malkani who will next be seen in the latest television show ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega’, said that in order to remain on screens for a long time one should be a good actor.

“No matter whose son or daughter you are, if your acting is poor, the audience will not like you. A true actor is known for his or her great acting only.

“To remain on the screens for a long time, one should be a good actor,” Nishant told IANS here. He will feature in the upcoming TV show “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega”.

The 30-year-old will be seen playing the role of a 40-plus father-in-law in the show.

According to him, portraying the role of a middle-aged man was challenging and “mentally draining”.

He said: “I am turning 30 this year, and to get into the character of 40-plus man was tough for me. I had to work a lot on my body language. I have done a lot of rehearsals and practice to make my walking and talking style similar to that of a middle-aged man.”