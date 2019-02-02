Toothpaste may cause tooth decay if used excessively by kids

According to the information given by a new study, excessive use of toothpaste by kids might cause tooth decay in the future. The study give a warning to all those children who use tooth paste in larger quantity might suffer from dental fluoridise when they get older.

However, the study showed that when teeth are forming, too much fluoride can lead to tooth streaking or spottiness or dental fluorosis.

In addition, the study found that although experts recommend no more than a pea-sized amount, about 40 per cent of kids aged three to six used a brush that was full or half-full of toothpaste.”Fluoride is a wonderful benefit but it needs to be used carefully,” Mary Hayes, a pediatric dentist in Chicago was quoted by Daily Mail.

For the study, the researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included parents of more than 5,000 kids ages three to 15.

Although the researchers did not determine how many kids developed streaked or spotty teeth as a result of using too much toothpaste, they recommended children under three are only supposed to use a smear of toothpaste the size of a grain of rice, reported Daily Mail.

Kids aged three to six should keep it to a pea-sized amount. Young kids may push for independence in brushing their teeth, but kids’ toothpaste tastes sweet, according to the team.”You don’t want them eating it like food. We want the parent to be in charge of the toothbrush and the toothpaste,” noted Hayes.