Top 5 smartphones under Rs. 10,000 you can buy!

This is one such time or generation where mostly everyone is dependent on one such gadget called smartphones which is slowly mastering the thoughts of people by taking up big space in their lives. Mostly each one be it youngsters, adults and older ones have smartphones and the ones who cannot afford expensive smartphones search for under Rs. 10,000 category.

Therefore, here are top 5 phones under Rs.10, 000:-

1. Lenovo K8 Plus- The one-time king of the ratings for under Rs. 10,000, the Lenovo K8 Plus (Review) is still a solid choice at this price point. It’s not perfect, with a bulky design and a camera that has some shortcomings as well, but getting a dual-camera device at this price point is definitely interesting.

2. The Xiaomi Redmi Y1- It is a good option in the under Rs. 10,000 segment as well. The camera is predictably a compromise although its daylight performance is not bad; however, the battery life is underwhelming.

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5- The newest phone on our list, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Review) was only launched in the middle of February, and with a starting price of Rs. 9,999, the phone barely makes the cut, but it’s an excellent pick at under Rs. 10,000, particularly in terms of the photos it can snap.

4. Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie- Another good option under Rs. 10,000, the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie comes in two variants, one with 3GB RAM, and one with 4GB – the latter of which is priced at Rs. 14,999.

5. Moto G5- One of the oldest phones on the list, the Moto G5 (Review) is a doughty performer even today. If you have a little extra money to spend, its bigger and newer siblings make it to our list of the best phones under Rs. 15,000, but if you can’t cross Rs. 10,000, this is still one of the top contenders.