Top five Bollywood star wives who are entrepreneurs!

Mumbai: From setting up their own business to producing and directing movies in the industry, famous Bollywood star wives have tried their hand in almost everything and have turned out to be a perfect example of an independent woman. While the much speculated image of wives of Bollywood stars is that they merely enjoy the stardom of their husband and relax in their luxurious homes but the reality on the ground level is something more than what meets the eye.

They do live a lavish life but they also love to be independent and earn their own money. Almost all the star wives are into something either they invest in the industry or run their own different business.

Well, to be more specific there are few names of top notch Bollywood star wives who are known for their own business rather than being known by someone else’s name. To name a few:-

1. Kiran Rao- She is not just the wife of Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan but she is also a director and producer. She is known for her extraordinary work and out of the box content of her films. All her films have gained appreciation from critics as well as the audience.

2. Seema Khan- Wife of Sohail Khan, Seema rose to fame when when she was working for ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’. She designed the look of the protagonist of the show Jassi a.k.a Mona Singh and today she is a famous fashion designer known for her outstanding work.

3. Gauri Khan- She is not just the wife of Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh but is more particularly known for her production house Red Chillies Entertainment and is a famous interior designer. Gauri is the owner of an interior designing firm and has designed the houses of many Bollywood stars.

4. Shobha Kapoor- She is a renowned producer in the TV and film industry. She runs Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures with her daughter Ekta Kapoor and husband Jeetendra Kapoor. She has produced a number of hit films and television shows so far.

5. Twinkle Khanna- She is the owner of an interior designing firm named ‘The White Window’ and is also a newspaper columnist. Her debut novel ‘Mrs. Funnybones’ sold more than 1 lac copies. Although, her Bollywood career was not very successful but she is sure as hell knows how to run a business.