Top five smartphones under Rs. 15,000, here are the details!

It has become very difficult for us to make the best choice while buying a smartphone. We tend to see the price as the first priority and then the specifications that too it mostly includes the camera quality and display of the smartphone. There are few people who are obsessed with a particular brand smartphone like maximum iPhone users will only use the same after having used it for once. But the maximum number of people does not prefer expensive phones and here are the details of top five smartphones under Rs. 15,000.

List of smartphones along with their specifications:-

1. Moto G5 Plus

Weight: 155g

Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm

OS: Android 7

Screen size: 5.2-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

CPU: Snapdragon 625

RAM: 3/4GB

Storage: 32/64GB

Battery: 3000mAh

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 5MP

2. Honor 9 Lite

Weight: 149g

Dimensions: 151 x 71.9 x 7.6mm

OS: Android 8 Oreo

Screen size: 5.6-inch

Resolution: 2160 x 1080

CPU: Kirin 659

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 3000mAh

Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front camera: 13MP + 2MP

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Weight: 180g

Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm

OS: Android 7

Screen size: 5.99-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels

CPU: Snapdragon 625

RAM: 3/4GB

Storage: 32/64GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 5MP

4. Honor 7X

Weight: 165g

Dimensions: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm

OS: Android 7

Screen size: 5.93-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2160

CPU: Kirin 659

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32/64GB

Battery: 3340mAh

Rear camera: 16+2MP

Front camera: 8MP

5. Xiaomi Mi A1

Weight: 165g

Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm

OS: Android 7.1.2

Screen size: 5.5-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

CPU: Snapdragon 625

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 3080mAh

Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP

Front camera: 5MP