Top five smartphones under Rs. 15,000, here are the details!

It has become very difficult for us to make the best choice while buying a smartphone. We tend to see the price as the first priority and then the specifications that too it mostly includes the camera quality and display of the smartphone. There are few people who are obsessed with a particular brand smartphone like maximum iPhone users will only use the same after having used it for once. But the maximum number of people does not prefer expensive phones and here are the details of top five smartphones under Rs. 15,000.
List of smartphones along with their specifications:-
1. Moto G5 Plus
Weight: 155g
Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm
OS: Android 7
Screen size: 5.2-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 1920
CPU: Snapdragon 625
RAM: 3/4GB
Storage: 32/64GB
Battery: 3000mAh
Rear camera: 12MP
Front camera: 5MP
2. Honor 9 Lite
Weight: 149g
Dimensions: 151 x 71.9 x 7.6mm
OS: Android 8 Oreo
Screen size: 5.6-inch
Resolution: 2160 x 1080
CPU: Kirin 659
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 3000mAh
Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP
Front camera: 13MP + 2MP
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Weight: 180g
Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm
OS: Android 7
Screen size: 5.99-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels
CPU: Snapdragon 625
RAM: 3/4GB
Storage: 32/64GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Rear camera: 12MP
Front camera: 5MP
4. Honor 7X
Weight: 165g
Dimensions: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm
OS: Android 7
Screen size: 5.93-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2160
CPU: Kirin 659
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 32/64GB
Battery: 3340mAh
Rear camera: 16+2MP
Front camera: 8MP
5. Xiaomi Mi A1
Weight: 165g
Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
OS: Android 7.1.2
Screen size: 5.5-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 1920
CPU: Snapdragon 625
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 3080mAh
Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP
Front camera: 5MP