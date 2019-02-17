Top ten data package of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea that you shouldn’t miss!

In order to give competition to each other, leading telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel have been grabbing headlines every now and then for their lucrative recharge plans that they offer their customers in order to attract them in large numbers.

Compiling top recharge plans of various telecom companies for the consumers, here are best plans that you should not miss out:-

Vodafone- It also offers a bunch of data top-up plans like Jio – many of which are below Rs 100, and has varied benefits and validity. The lowest data pack is of Rs 11 and offers 60 MB 3G data pack and is valid for one day. One the data limit exceed, it charges 4p for every 10KB data consumed.

Another pack offers 1GB of 3g/4g data and remains valid for 24 hours.

A Vodafone pack worth Rs 21 provides unlimited 3G or 4G data – but for 1 hour only. Another one worth Rs 33, offers unlimited 3G/4G data from 1 AM at night to 6 AM in the morning. the validity of this one is also 1 day.

A Rs 92 data pack offers 6GB data and remains valid for 7 days, is probably the most affordable one.

Airtel- Under Rs 100, the most affordable Airtel data pack is of Rs 49 offers 3GB data and remains valid for a day. The next one stays valid for 7 days and provide 6GB data at Rs 92. Another pack remains valid for 28 days, offers 3GB hi-speed data and costs Rs 98.

Five more smart recharge plans costing Rs 34, Rs 64, Rs 94, Rs 144 and Rs 244, which remains valid for 28 days are also offered by Airtel. The Rs 34 plan offers 100mb data and a talk time of Rs 25.66. Rs 64 pack offers 200 mb data and talk time worth Rs 54.

Reliance Jio- An 1GB data combo pack, which remains valid for 28 days costs just Rs 49. The consumer gets unlimited data along with a 1 GB 4G data limit. This plan also provides unlimited calls and 50 free SMSs per day.

There are four other plans that provide 2GB hi-speed 4G data per day, along with free calls and SMS. The plans range from Rs 198 to Rs 498 and the validity extends over 28 days to 98 days respectively.