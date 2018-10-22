Top Websites for CAT 2018 Preparation

Common Aptitude Test score is accepted by all the IIMs and other top business schools in the country for admission in MBA programmes. This year CAT examination is scheduled to be held on November 25, 2018. So, all the aspirants should be ready for the final lap of their preparations.

Many coaching institutes offer study materials, guidance and mock tests for CAT preparation. But, with the exam around the corner, going for classroom coaching can occupy some of your study time. You can avail study materials, mock tests and all the guidance needed to crack CAT 2018 from various websites offering paid or free preparatory materials sitting at the comfort of your home. Online websites can help you prepare for CAT according to your own schedule.

Here we list some of the best websites for CAT 2018 preparation.

HandakaFunda- This is one of the most popular sites for CAT preparation. Created by Ravi Handa, an IIT K alumni, the website offers study materials, full-length mock tests, video tutorials and live classes. The prices for all the preparatory material ranges from Rs.1499 to Rs.8999.

Pagalguy- It is an online forum for CAT. Students can discuss problems, exam details and post other queries related to CAT exam. You can join different groups to share questions and get solutions. It offers a virtual platform for group study and discussion for the CAT aspirants.

Quora- It is one of the most reliable forums for discussions and information related to CAT 2018. You can ask any question related to the examination and get your answer within a few days from the users. Many toppers and successful candidates share their tips for scoring better which you can include in your study routine. You can also share your test strategies and opinions on different topics.

QS Leap- The websitehas been offering free study materials and test series for CAT aspirants since 2016. More than 70 question sets prepared by experts are available on the website. They also offer interactive sessions, QA boards and live classes.

Test Funda-It offers affordable study materials and test series for CAT aspirants. There is also an option for free trial. The CAT combo pack with 350 tests can be purchased for Rs.9499 and the mock test series with 43 tests cost Rs.4499.

Bulls Eye- It offers free study materials and mock tests for CAT aspirants. They also offer tips for GD/PI, vocabulary flashcards and puzzles for candidates. More than 50 mock tests and chapter wise practice tests are offered by Bulls Eye.

Mindworkzz-The websiteoffers tests and study materials by CAT expert and author Arun Sharma. It offers both paid and free materials for CAT preparation. Live sessions and video-classes are also offered by the site.

Byju’s- It offers paid study materials and all India mock tests for CAT aspirants. It also offers guidance for GD/PI and Essay writing. They also have their own mobile apps.

Online2iim- It offers CAT courses from very basic level. They also offer mock tests, study materials and practice tests. They claim to teach students in the simpler ways to make them grasp all the concepts easily.

OliveBoard- It offers online coaching for CAT exam. They provide up to date study materials, mock tests, video tutorials, live sessions etc. for students willing to take the courses.

CrackU- The website offers crash course for cracking CAT 2018. They also offer free tests and study materials. The tests are prepared by IIT alumni and match CAT standard.

Career Launcher- Career Launcher is one of the most popular coaching institutes for CAT. You can find mock tests, online classes and tips to ace CAT 2018.

So these were some of the best sites that can help you prepare for CAT 2018. They can provide proper guidance for the written exam as well as for GD and PI. Thus, you can gain more speed, accuracy and confidence to ace CAT this year.