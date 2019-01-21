Total Dhamaal Trailer is out | Watch

The trailer of Total Dhamaal is out and is getting good response on social media. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta and Boman Irani, among others.

Total Dhamaal is about a treasure hunt of sorts which divides the star cast of the film into smaller groups, all of whom want the treasure for themselves. They all opt for separate paths with their own challenges.

The three-minute trailer, which also gives a glimpse of the promotional track Paisa Yeh Paisa featuring Sonakshi Sinha, has few funny moments.