Toyota will launch its new car Yaris in India in May 2018

Toyota India would launch the Yaris sedan in May 2018 in the country, claims an ET Auto report. The Japanese automaker had showcased the C-segment offering at the 2018 Auto Expo, held last month in Greater Noida. The bookings for Toyota Yaris are expected to commence from next month at all the company authorized dealerships across the nation, while it would challenge the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento. It would be introduced in only petrol fuel trim initially.

Toyota Yaris is being seen as the ‘volume-garner’ for the company in the Indian market. With the new launch, we are expecting a better utilization of our capacity, said Shekar Viswanathan, vice-chairman – External Affairs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor in an earlier interview to ETAuto. “We haven’t determined the projection for the Yaris yet. We intend to do well as we need to increase the capacity utilization. But if these products are to do well by the way of volume then we have to sacrifice profitability. We are reconciled to do that, but we are certainly not making a loss. The seven airbags in the Yaris will make it an expensive vehicle simply because of safety features in it,” added Viswanathan.

The Toyota manufacturing units have a capacity to roll out 3.10 Lakh vehicles annually, but right now, it is producing just 1.40 Lakh units. The Japanese auto giant plans to price the Yaris sedan rather aggressively, even if it accounts to compromising on profitability. “We don’t want to compromise on safety. At the same time, we cannot forget the canon of affordability by the consumer. We have provided the safety features by taking feedback from the customers – knee airbags and side airbags. This will be well received by the marketplace and I don’t think volume will suffer because of that.” Toyota Yaris was awarded a 5-star safety rating from New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP). It would be powered by a 1.5L petrol motor with two transmission options: 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic.