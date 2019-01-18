Toyota’s Camry Hybrid launched in India, priced Rs 36.95 lakh

Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV) in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.95 lakh.

Company informed that the price would be same across the nation and bookings were opened from the day. The Hybrid is powered with a “2.5 litre 4-cylinder TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) Gasoline Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine”, Toyota said in a statement.

The new model features “Continuously Variable Transmission” with sequential shift by paddles. It also comes with nine SRS airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist system.