Toyota’s Camry Hybrid launched in India, priced Rs 36.95 lakh

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Toyota's Camry Hybrid launched in India
Toyota's Camry Hybrid launched in India, priced Rs 36.95 lakh

Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV) in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.95 lakh.

Company informed that the price would be same across the nation and bookings were opened from the day. The Hybrid is powered with a “2.5 litre 4-cylinder TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) Gasoline Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine”, Toyota said in a statement.

The new model features “Continuously Variable Transmission” with sequential shift by paddles. It also comes with nine SRS airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist system.

Automobiles News,Automobiles Breaking News,, Automobile major, Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Camry Hybrid launched in India, Camry Hybrid price, Camry Hybrid price in India, India, Toyota's Camry Hybrid

Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV) in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.95 lakh. Company informed that the price would be same across the nation and bookings were opened from the day.…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH