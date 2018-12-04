Train 18 : India’s Fastest Train, Launch Date, Features And Speed

India’s long wait for world-class fast trains may end this year only. As per news agency IANS report, Indian railways plans to launch country’s fastest rail — Train 18 — by the end of this year on December 25. The train service is likely to be launched between New Delhi and Varanasi.

“Christmas Day also happens to be the birthday of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it would be a tribute to the great statesman if we manage to launch the next-generation train on that day,” reported the agency citing a senior railway official.

Since the input cost of the Rs. 100-crore train is high, the fare structure will be also be higher than the normal fare, said the report.

However, the official added that the decision on its launch date and fare were yet to be taken as the trial was not yet complete. According to the tentative plan, the train will start from New Delhi station at 6 am and is expected to reach Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, at 2 pm. For the return journey, the train will start at 2.30 pm, from Varanasi and reach the national capital at 10.30 pm.