NationTop News Tremors Felt in Delhi, Jhajjar ByTeam Pardaphash -September 10, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 kills three in Indonesia National Centre For Seismology, a medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital for the second time in less than 24 hours. The quake occurred at 6.28 am on Monday, 10 September at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.7, it said. It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added. Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Earthquake, National Centre For Seismology, Tremors TAGSEarthquakeNational Centre For SeismologyTremors National Centre For Seismology, a medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital for the second time in less than 24 hours. The quake occurred at 6.28 am on Monday, 10 September…