Tremors Felt in Delhi, Jhajjar

National Centre For Seismology, a medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The quake occurred at 6.28 am on Monday, 10 September at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.7, it said.

It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

