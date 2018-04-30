Tripura govt has handed 74 chit fund cases from the SIT to CBI: CM Biplab Deb

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the BJP government in Tripura has handed over all the 74 chit fund cases from the SIT to the CBI to probe the unlawful collection of money from the people by the illegal chit fund organisations during the tenure of the previous Left Front government. Chief Minister talking to media said: “We have recently proposed to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to ask CBI to probe all the 74 cases pending…

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the BJP government in Tripura has handed over all the 74 chit fund cases from the SIT to the CBI to probe the unlawful collection of money from the people by the illegal chit fund organisations during the tenure of the previous Left Front government.

Chief Minister talking to media said: “We have recently proposed to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to ask CBI to probe all the 74 cases pending against various chit fund and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Organisations). The DoPT accordingly agreed to the state government’s proposal.”

“The previous Left Front government in various ways backed the unauthorised chit fund organisations and NBFCs to loot huge amount of money from thousands and lakhs of people. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led government was averse to give all the cases related to chit fund organisations and NBFCs to CBI,” he said.

Deb said his government’s vision was to make Tripura a corruption and drugs free state as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned for the country.