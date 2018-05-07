Trouble ahead for Mayawati, CBI takes over probe in Rs 1,179 cr UP sugar mill ‘scam’

It seems that there will be tough times ahead for Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati as CBI has taken over the probe into the alleged disinvestment of 21 state-owned sugar mills in 2010-11 that resulted in a loss of Rs 1,179 crore to the state government. Naseemuddin Siddiqui who has been Former minister in Mayawati government (2007-2012) and close aide of her had claimed previous year that the “sugar mills were sold on the instructions of then CM Mayawati…

It seems that there will be tough times ahead for Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati as CBI has taken over the probe into the alleged disinvestment of 21 state-owned sugar mills in 2010-11 that resulted in a loss of Rs 1,179 crore to the state government.

Naseemuddin Siddiqui who has been Former minister in Mayawati government (2007-2012) and close aide of her had claimed previous year that the “sugar mills were sold on the instructions of then CM Mayawati and BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra”.

On the other hand Mayawati asserted that the sale order for the sugar mills was issued by Siddiqui, who was later ousted from the party. The Yogi Adityanath government referred the alleged ‘scam’ to the CBI on April 12, and asked the agency to look into the “entire sale proceedings of 21 sugar mills”.

The sale of sugar mills at “dirt cheap” prices was flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as well.

It is alleged that the then Mayawati government had sold the 21 mills, of which 10 were operational, at rates much lower than the market price. Besides machinery, these mills were built over 500 hectares worth Rs 2,000 crore according to present day rates.