Trusting one”s own abilities has been the key: Finch

London: Defending champions Australia are currently placed second in the points table for the 2019 World Cup and skipper Aaron Finch believes that trusting one”s own abilities has been the key to his side”s success in the recent times.

Ahead of Australia”s clash against England in the showpiece event, Finch pointed that the change in the composition of the side has also helped the team. In 2018, England first thrashed Australia 4-1 in their own backyard and then beat them 5-0 at home.

“We tried last year to beat them at their own game and it wasn”t very successful. We came up pretty short in that series. That was having quite an inexperienced group at the time, there was a lot of change in the one-day side at the time,” Finch was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“When you”ve got an inexperienced group, it can hit them a bit harder. It”s tough to play someone else”s game, you have to be true to your game plan and what your style is,” he added.

The Australian skipper also felt that his team has shown improvement in every department of the game. “I think we”ve got the balance well and truly right, we”re playing some really good cricket with bat and ball, we”re fielding really well. Overall we”re improving nicely,” he opined.