Tulsi Kumar gets big thrill from live shows

Singer Tulsi Kumar says doing live shows give her a big thrill. The singer, who delivered a baby boy in December last year, says she is "itching to get back on stage". "I'm getting back to my live performances which is an all-time high for me so I have my series of concerts lined up in Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and my international concert in Bahrain," Tulsi said talking to media. "Doing live shows gives me a big thrill…

Singer Tulsi Kumar says doing live shows give her a big thrill. The singer, who delivered a baby boy in December last year, says she is “itching to get back on stage”.

“I’m getting back to my live performances which is an all-time high for me so I have my series of concerts lined up in Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and my international concert in Bahrain,” Tulsi said talking to media.

“Doing live shows gives me a big thrill and I am itching to get back on stage,” she added. The daughter of Gulshan Kumar has also worked with singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa on a new single “Raat ka maaal”.