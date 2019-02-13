TVS Apache RTR 160 4V FI ABS launched: Price, specs and other details!

One of the most famous automobile companies TVS Motor which is known to be giving stylish exteriors and amazing interiors, have launched its all new motorbike ‘TVS Apache RTR 160 4V FI ABS’ in India priced at Rs. 98, 644.

The ABS version of the motorcycle is priced at a premium of ₹ 6999 over the non-ABS model. The Apache 160 carburetor version though still misses out on the feature for now, but is likely to go on sale in the following weeks and will command a premium of around ₹ 5000. The two-wheeler maker is yet to announce the addition of the safety feature officially, but the Apache RTR 160 4V FI ABS is available for bookings at select dealerships pan India.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was introduced last year as a comprehensive upgrade over the older generation Apache 160. For the 2019 version, the model does not get any changes barring the addition of ABS and continues with the same mechanical. Power comes from the 159 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine tuned to produce 16.6 bhp on the FI model and 16.2 bhp on the carb version. Torque output remains the same at 14.8 Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the first offering from the manufacturer to get a single-channel ABS unit, as opposed to a dual-channel ABS setup seen on the Apache RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and the Apache RR 310. The Apache RTR 160 4V FI and carb versions will continue to be sold with only the rear disc brake and not ABS till the March 31 deadline. The company’s scooters are already equipped with its Sync Braking System (SBS) or combined braking system to meet the safety regulations that will be mandatory from April 1, 2019.

The Apache RTR 160 4V locks horns against a host of rivals in the 150-200 cc segment including the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Suzuki Gixxer, Hero Xtreme 200R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the recently launched Yamaha FZ V3.0. Most of the rivals already come equipped with single-channel ABS.