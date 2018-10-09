Twenty people dead in SUV crash in New York

As per the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in New York’s Schoharie state killed at least twenty people including two pedestrians and 18 occupants after a SUV-style stretch vehicle careened out of control.

The driver lacked the appropriate licence to operate that vehicle and the limousine last month failed a state inspection and was not supposed to be on the road, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

He said a federal government and state police investigation are ongoing, and the cause of the accident remains unclear. But the company that operated the limo has been served a cease and desist order until the investigation is concluded, Cuomo added.

“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” the governor said.

Police said the 2001 Ford Excursion failed to stop at an intersection and continued into a parking lot, ultimately crashing into a parked car. It was the deadliest transport accident in the United States since a Colgan Air Flight from Newark, New Jersey to Buffalo, New York crashed in February 2009, killing 49.

Saturday’s tragedy unfolded outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie, a three-hour drive north of Manhattan.