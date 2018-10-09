Twenty people dead in SUV crash in New York

By
Prishita Rathi
-
As per the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in New York’s Schoharie state killed at least twenty people including two pedestrians and 18 occupants after a SUV-style stretch vehicle careened out of control.

The driver lacked the appropriate licence to operate that vehicle and the limousine last month failed a state inspection and was not supposed to be on the road, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

He said a federal government and state police investigation are ongoing, and the cause of the accident remains unclear. But the company that operated the limo has been served a cease and desist order until the investigation is concluded, Cuomo added.

“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” the governor said.

Police said the 2001 Ford Excursion failed to stop at an intersection and continued into a parking lot, ultimately crashing into a parked car. It was the deadliest transport accident in the United States since a Colgan Air Flight from Newark, New Jersey to Buffalo, New York crashed in February 2009, killing 49.

Saturday’s tragedy unfolded outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie, a three-hour drive north of Manhattan.

