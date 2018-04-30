Twin blasts kill 23 in Kabul

According to the information given by the ministry spokesman and media, as many as 23 people lost their lives and more than 25 others got injured after twin explosions rocked the Afghan capital on Monday. The victims included three Afghan journalists, Xinhua news quoted a media advocacy agency as saying. A police official told Efe news that a suicide bomber detonated the first bomb on his motorcycle at 8 a.m., in the Shash Darak area in Police District 9 which…

The victims included three Afghan journalists, Xinhua news quoted a media advocacy agency as saying. A police official told Efe news that a suicide bomber detonated the first bomb on his motorcycle at 8 a.m., in the Shash Darak area in Police District 9 which houses the office complexes of the National Directorate of Security, NATO and several international non-profits.

Kabul Police chief Dawood Amin said the second detonation followed after about half an hour. It took place near a group of journalists who had gathered to cover the first explosion. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

“Initial information suggest the second blast was also a suicide bomber, who disguised himself as a journalist having a camera in hand to access the area,” Stanekzai said. “The bomber/attacker blew himself up among journalists and civilians who had gathered near the area of the first explosion.”