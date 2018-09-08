Twinkle Khanna feels her films should be banned, here’s the reason!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress and ace writer Twinkle Khanna who is known for being the author of the best seller book ‘Mrs Funnybones’, have launched her another book titled ‘Pyajamas are Forgiving’ and during the launch for her book she jokingly said that she feel all her films should be banned as she have not given a single hit.

The actress who’s known for her quick wit and sassy comeback interacted with the media at the launch of her book, in the presence of her husband Akshay Kumar and mother Dimple Kapadia. Also present were, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol, R Balki, Gauri Shinde, Abhishek Kapoor among others.

Twinkle made her Hindi film debut with “Barsaat” in 1995 and thereafter featured in a series of unsuccessful films like “Itihaas”, “Zulmi” and ‘Mela’. She quit acting after getting married to Akshay Kumar in 2001.

Asked which film of hers should now be remade, she jokingly said: “I haven’t given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it.”

Earlier, Twinkle wrote a book titled “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad” which was a collection of short stories – one of which was adapted for Akshay’s “Pad Man”, produced by Twinkle.

Asked whether she thinks that a film can be made on her latest book as well, she said: “I don’t think that a film should be made on each story of mine. I have done my job by writing the story and that is all I am interested in.”