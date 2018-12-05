Twitter is blessed with the 2018’s biggest moments in India

Like every year, Twitter in 2018 had its fair share of big moments on current issues and topics. From #MeToo to #Sarkar, #IPL, state elections, and everyday interests, Indians flocked to Twitter to find out what’s happening in the world and to talk about it.

Here’s a list of the topics and accounts tweeted about the most in the worlds of TV, politics, sports, entertainment, music and social movements in India.

Indian football team skipper, Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) had an eventful 2018. His appeal to football fans across the country asking them to fill the stadiums in for the Intercontinental Cup 2018 tugged at heartstrings as citizens united to support the home team. The tweet earned him the Most Retweeted Tweet of the year for 2018. The video Tweet from @chetrisunil11 has been Retweeted almost 60K times.

Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) on the occasion of Karva Chauth, quite literally won hearts on Twitter. With over 215K Likes, the tweet showcasing the celebrity couple in ethnic wear emerged as the Most Liked Tweet of 2018.

Top 10 hashtags in India on Twitter in 2018

Tweets and hashtags connect people across the world in real time during key moments in news, politics, entertainment, music and sport. n 2018, regional entertainment conversations expanded and generated massive engagement on Twitter in India. South Indian films #Sarkar, #Viswasam, #BharatAneNenu, #AravindhaSametha, #Rangasthalam, #Kaala and TV show #BiggBossTelugu2 clinched 7 of the top 10 Hashtags this year.

Beyond entertainment, the return of Chennai Super Kings with #WhistlePodu and the emergence of #MeToo in India added to the top hashtag trends.