Twitter is only becoming a place for abusive trolls, says Raveena Tandon

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress who was last seen in the movie ‘Maatr’, said that if you are a public figure, you are open to criticism but if they retaliate all hell breaks loose and sadly twitter is only becoming a place for abusive trolls. The actress took to tweet: "If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then 'they'…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress who was last seen in the movie ‘Maatr’, said that if you are a public figure, you are open to criticism but if they retaliate all hell breaks loose and sadly twitter is only becoming a place for abusive trolls.

The actress took to tweet: “If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then ‘they’ say that celebs don’t have a voice. Sadly, Twitter (is) only becoming a place for abusive trolls.”

Raveena, among many Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments.