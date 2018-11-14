Two armed Kashmiri Hizbul militants arrested in J&K

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Militants killed
Four dead in militant attack in J&K

SRINAGAR: According to the information given by the police, two armed have been arrested from a Jammu and Kashmir village in Pulwama district.

They were nabbed from Panzgam village in the Awantipora area. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, the police tweeted.

