Two arrested for pretending to be UP BJP MP

According to the information given by the police, two people were arrested for pretending to be senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjeev Balyan from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Civil Lines police station in Muzaffarnagar, K.P. Singh said that the two accused from Rathora village in Bagpat, have been making telephone calls to senior state officials, including S.P. Goel, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, pretending to be Balyan.

The police started a probe after Balyan confirmed that he had never made the calls to the officials.

