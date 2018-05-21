Two Coaches Of Andhra Pradesh Express catch fire, no injuries reported

New Delhi: According to the information given by the media, two coaches of the Andhra Pradesh AC Super Fast Express train, travelling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam, caught fire today near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. As soon as the authorities got information there was immediate action taken and the fire was brought under control; no injuries have been reported. The fire broke out near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. The fire started in the B6 coach at 11:50 am and it…

New Delhi: According to the information given by the media, two coaches of the Andhra Pradesh AC Super Fast Express train, travelling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam, caught fire today near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

As soon as the authorities got information there was immediate action taken and the fire was brought under control; no injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. The fire started in the B6 coach at 11:50 am and it later spread to the adjoining B7 coach, Railway Ministry spokesperson Ved Prakash told media.