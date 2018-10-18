Two coaches of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed today morning after it was hit by a truck near Thandla in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

While as per the media reports there is no report of injuries to any passenger. Mishap took place as the crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of the incident. The incident led to the death of the truck driver who was earlier reported to be critically injured. The truck was severely damaged.

All the passengers of the affected coaches have been shifted to the other coaches. The train has been moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches behind, according to the Western Railways.

