Two convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case

A local court today pronounced two of the accused Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary guilty in the twin bombings that took place in Hyderabad at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park, which left 42 people dead and over 50 people injured.

While two others – Mohammed Sadiq and Ansar Ahmed Badshah Sheikh have been acquitted.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday, 10 September. The blasts were carried out by the banned outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM). The founders of IM, Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal, are absconding.