Two dead, 100 injured in 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Iran

According to the information given by the authorities, an earthquake measuring 5.9-magnitude in Iran killed at least two people while 100 others got injured.

As per the reports, the epicentre of the quake was almost 9 km from the city of Tazehabad and about 30 km from the city of Javanrud.

Both cities are close to the Iran-Iraq border. The earthquake struck at a depth of some 10 km.

Iran’s Emergency and Natural Disaster Agency told state-run Press TV that five rescue teams have been sent to the area.

Residents in Baghdad, Iraq, told media they felt the capital city shake. Baghdad is located about 342 km from the Iran border.

More than 400 people were killed when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake had struck Kermanshah in November 2017.