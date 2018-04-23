Two dead in Libya’s Benghazi clashes!

According to the information given by a military source, in an incident that took place in Libya’s Benghazi, that killed an army captain and a civilian in clashes between the army and security personnel of the Interior Ministry. Both sides are loyal to the authorities, a military source said. The clashes that lasted for several hours had erupted over some criminal cases, informed source told media. They lasted for hours and a captain of the battalion and a civilian was…

According to the information given by a military source, in an incident that took place in Libya’s Benghazi, that killed an army captain and a civilian in clashes between the army and security personnel of the Interior Ministry.

Both sides are loyal to the authorities, a military source said.

The clashes that lasted for several hours had erupted over some criminal cases, informed source told media.

They lasted for hours and a captain of the battalion and a civilian was killed.

The North African country has suffered unrest in the past seven years after its former leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled by an uprising in 2011.