Two groups clash in Punjab jail, ten injured

Ludhiana: According to the information given by the police, minimum of 10 inmates suffered injury during clash between two groups in Punjab’s Ludhiana jail.

Security has been heightened in the Central Jail after the clash, a police officer told media, adding the cause of provocation is yet to be ascertained.

The incident in the jail occurred in less than a week after Mohinder Pal Bittu, the prime suspect in a case relating to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015, was beaten to death in the high-security prison in Nabha, near Patiala, by a murder convict and a murder accused on June 22.