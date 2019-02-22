Two JeM terror suspects nabbed from Saharanpur district of UP

Two JeM terror suspects
Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh today informed that two terror suspects, owing allegiance to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit, have been nabbed from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said, based on intelligence inputs, the two suspects were caught by the Anti-Terror Squad of the state police.

