Two JeM terror suspects nabbed from Saharanpur district of UP

Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh today informed that two terror suspects, owing allegiance to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit, have been nabbed from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Singh said, based on intelligence inputs, the two suspects were caught by the Anti-Terror Squad of the state police.
