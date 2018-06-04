Two killed in Fire Cracker Unit blast in Lucknow

There have been several occasions when people have lost their lives in fire cracker units blasts in the recent past and this time another such incident has taken place in Lucknow. Two people got killed while several others got injured in blast in the Fire Cracker Unit in Kakori area of Lucknow. There are reports that several people are still…

There have been several occasions when people have lost their lives in fire cracker units blasts in the recent past and this time another such incident has taken place in Lucknow. Two people got killed while several others got injured in blast in the Fire Cracker Unit in Kakori area of Lucknow.

There are reports that several people are still trapped in debris and the rescue teams have reached the spot for the assistance of the people.

According to the media reports, the factory where the blast took place is built in 600 sq area and there is another factory nearby that has been damaged due to the intensity of the blast.

Local people informed that sound of the blast was heard several kilometers following to which the officials were informed about the mishap.