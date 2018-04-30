Two killed in UP accident

According to the information given by the police, two people have lost their lives while several others have been injured after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. The bus caught fire after the wire fell on it on Sunday night in Baiman Loria village. The passengers were going to attend a marriage function. The villagers pelted stones and blocked road in anger due to delay in rescue operations. They alleged that…

According to the information given by the police, two people have lost their lives while several others have been injured after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

The bus caught fire after the wire fell on it on Sunday night in Baiman Loria village. The passengers were going to attend a marriage function. The villagers pelted stones and blocked road in anger due to delay in rescue operations.

They alleged that the police came after an hour and even the power supply department took no action when informed, they added. The situation was brought under control with the help of additional force deployment.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said police teams have been deployed in the affected villages. S.K. Verma, an officer at state-owned Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. said officials were sent to the site and strict action would be taken after an inquiry. The injured were shifted to the district hospital.