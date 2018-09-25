Two militants dead in gunfight with security forces in J&K

Jammu: According to the information given by the police officer, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district killed two militants after a gunfight with security forces.

Police said they were killed in Nowpora village in Tujjar area. “Searches are still going on in the area,” a police officer said.

Authorities had closed educational institutions and suspended mobile Internet services in Sopore town earlier in the day after the exchange of firing began.

Soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search operation in Nowpora following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The militants fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight.