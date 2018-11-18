Two militants dead in J&K gunfight

According to the information given by the police officials, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district killed at least two militants after a gunfight with the security forces.

The security forces cordoned off the Rebon village after receiving specific information about holed-up militants.

“Two militants have been killed in this operation. People have been advised not to venture close to the encounter site as there was a possibility of stray explosive materials,” the police said.