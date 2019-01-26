Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight with security forces

According to the information given by the police sources, two militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit were gunned down today in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Sources further said, Both were killed in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. They had planned to disrupt the Republic Day functions being held here.

Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The slain militants’ names were not given out. A search operation was going on in the area.

The Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) earlier surrounded Khonmoh area following information about the presence of militants.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired, triggering the encounter,” a police officer said. Security was heightened in the city as various official functions have been planned in connection with the Republic Day celebrations.