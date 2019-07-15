Two new smartphones launched by Realme in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched two new smartphones Realme X and Realme 3i in India. The Realme X would be available in two variants, starting at Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant with 4GB RAM. The top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, would cost Rs 19,999.

Realme 3i also comes in two variants Rs 7,999 for the 32GBsmartphones variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage and 4GB RAM for Rs 9,999.

“The launch of our latest smartphones underlines our brand promise of ‘Dare to Leap’ by delivering superlative performance, design and quality”, said Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India.

The Realme X

Has a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

8GB RAM and 128GB storage

3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

Smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top

The phone offers a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor

At the back of the device is 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 1.6 micron pixel and 6P lens and a 5MP secondary depth sensor.

Realme 3i

Has 6.2-inch HD+ (1520×720) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU

It offers a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor

On the front, the phone features a 13MP selfie sensor

The device runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and houses a 4,230mAh battery.