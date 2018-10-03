Two policemen detained in Bihar for selling liquor

According to the information given by the police, two policemen were detained for selling liquor in a dry state of Bihar. Both the policemen- a police station incharge and a sub-inspector were taken in custody in Bihar’s Gopalganj.

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Rashid Zaman said: “I have informed the top officers of the police department about the case. Action against both officials would be taken according to the prohibition law.”

Baikanthpur Police Station Officer Incharge Lakshminarayan Mahto along with a sub-inspector posted there were caught red-handed by Zaman, who was alerted about the incident by the residents, for selling seized liquor from the police station.

The incident has again exposed police involvement in illegal liquor business in the state.

Ironically, two police officials were arrested for selling liquor a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed the police and the concerned officials to be strict in implementing liquor ban in the state.

More than 1.33 lakh cases in connection with violation of the prohibition have been recorded since the ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.