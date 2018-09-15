Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, three killed

According to the information given by the officials, minimum of three people lost their lives and four others were injured as typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philippines.

The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two emergency responders died in a landslide in the Cordillera Administrative Region of Luzon Island and another girl apparently drowned in Marikina river in Metro Manila, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mangkhut, the strongest storm anywhere on the planet in 2018, made landfall in Cagayan province, on the northern tip of Luzon Island at about 1.40 a.m. (local time), with gusts as high as 325 km per hour.

After the centre of the storm passed the Philippines, Mangkhut’s winds slowed enough for the typhoon to lose its “super” status, but it remained a very powerful storm system with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph, equivalent to a category 4 hurricane. After ripping through Luzon, the typhoon headed west into the South China Sea towards Hong Kong and southern China.

Almost all buildings in the Philippines’ Tuguegarao city sustained damage. Strong winds pulled off entire roofs and threw large chunks of debris into the air. Communications were down in places, said officials. Tuguegarao airport in northern Luzon, a vital transportation hub, was also damaged, potentially complicating efforts to bring in humanitarian aid, CNN reported.