UC Browser’s Surprise Survey: 69% people depend on Yoga to stay fit, Gym’s craze goes down

On June 21, the 5th International Yoga Day was celebrated worldwide. After the efforts made by PM Narendra Modi, in just 5 years, Yoga has got fame all over the world. It was after the efforts of Modi in 2014, the UNAIDS Nation declared June 21st as International Yoga Day.

Today the popularity of Yoga is such that not only women and elderly but young people are also favouring Yoga over gym. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, UC Browser conducted a survey that asked users about what do they prefer between gym & Yoga. Nearly 50 thousand Hindi users participated in this survey. The results were shocking as 69% said they do yoga to stay fit and do not go to gym.

But when the same survey was taken to 8000 English users, around 55% of them preferred Yoga while remaining 45% preferred Gym. It is clear from the stats that PM Modi’s efforts to promote yoga is bringing results and in 5 years only people have started preferring Yoga over Gym.