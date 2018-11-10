Umesh, Bumrah, Kuldeep rested for 3rd T20I against Windies

Having won the three-match T20 International rubber 2-0, the Indian team management has decided to rest three of their senior bowlers– Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav — for the third and final T20I against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Pacer Siddharth Kaul has been added to the India squad for the final T20I.

“The Indian team management has decided to rest Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming third Paytm T20I against the Windies in Chennai. The decision has been made to allow the trio to be in the best physical condition ahead of India’s tour to Australia,” a BCCI release stated.

The men-in-blue have already pocketed the series by winning the first two games comprehensively. India won the first T20 in Kolkata by five wickets, before skipper Rohit Sharma’s masterclass century helped the hosts take an unbeatable 2-0 lead with the 71-run win in Lucknow.

The absence of Umesh, Kuldeep and Bumrah will also give the likes of Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kaul a chance to show their mettle ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against the Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.